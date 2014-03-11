Girlfriend says she tried to warn teen murder suspect's parents

The girlfriend of a Keizer teenager charged with shooting his parents said she tried to warn them.

Brett Pearson and Robert Miller are accused of murder in Thursday's late-night attack, which left Brett Pearson's mother, Michelle Pearson, dead, and his father, Bill Pearson, seriously injured.

Perla Torres, 18, says she and Brett Pearson were planning a life together.

"I just want to pinch myself and have it be a bad joke someone's pulling on me," she said. "Or roll over and have it be a nightmare."

She says Brett Pearson was almost done with his GED and wanted to join the Marines. She was looking into architecture school. She said nothing seemed unusual until she noticed an odd post on Facebook on Wednesday, the day before the alleged attack.

"Brett told Robert in a message. 'We have to wait until after 9 or until my dad's asleep,' and Robert said 'K,'" she says.

Perla says she knew Brett Pearson had tried meth in the past but thought he was now clean. That was until January when she says a friend of Brett Pearson told her he was using again and talking about killing his parents. That's when she called his father.

She said "I told Bill (Pearson) he's doing meth".

She says she told him "he wants to hurt you guys." Perla Torres says Bill Pearson told her she thought his son looked normal.

Brett Pearson admitted shooting his father, but claimed his friend, Robert Miller, shot his mother. Miller was also arrested and is facing murder charges. Both are 17.

Police have not confirmed who fired the shots.

Brett Pearson said he and Miller had planned out the shooting for some time, while they were on meth.

Brett Pearson said he had a great relationship with his parents growing up, and said it was the drugs that made him do it.

"I want people to know that I am sorry for what I did, not because I got caught, not because I'm sitting here in this garment, not because you're in front of me," Brett Pearson told Fox 12's Andrew Padula. "But because I'm truly sorry that I let myself make the choices I made and that I got so far gone that I decided to try to take somebody's life, including my own parents."

Miller and Brett Pearson will both be tried as adults. They made their first appearance in court Friday and are being held without bail.

