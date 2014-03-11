All lanes of I-205 open after emergency bridge repair - KPTV - FOX 12

All lanes of I-205 open after emergency bridge repair

Posted: Updated:
WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon Department of Transportation crews reopened all southbound lanes of Interstate 205 ahead of the evening commute Tuesday.

A broken bridge joint at the Tualatin River Bridge led ODOT to close the left lane of the freeway in the Stafford area, and drivers were told to expect delays until crews could fix the bridge joint.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the joint's apparent separation, but full repairs were completed by 2:10 p.m.

