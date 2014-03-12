Moderate earthquake off coast of Oregon

A magnitude 5.1 quake has been recorded about 250 miles off the Oregon coast. Several people reported feeling the quake but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the moderate quake that hit late Tuesday afternoon was centered about 250 miles west-northwest of Coos Bay at a fairly shallow depth of 6 miles.

USGS geophysicist Susan Hoover at the National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo., says three people reported on the agency's website that they felt the quake, in each case as a "weak shaking." Those reports came from Portland, Cape Meares on the Oregon coast and Willits, Calif.

