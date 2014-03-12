Salem considering public restrooms for homeless

Salem considering toilets for downtown homeless similar to the "loo."

Officials in Salem say the city is considering public restrooms for its homeless population in the downtown area.



The idea will be discussed next week at the city's "Safe Streets" and "Council Goals" meetings.



A communications officer said estimates for the cost of maintaining a portable toilet similar to the "Portland Loo" have been submitted at around $10,000 a year.

The "loo" sells for about $90,000.



Salem is also looking at a product from a Roseburg company that sells for much less, the official said.

