Beavs' Doctor granted fifth year

Oregon State learned Thursday that linebacker Michael Doctor has been granted a fifth year of eligibility by the Pac-12 Conference.

Doctor, who has not redshirted, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second game of 2013 – a 33-14 victory over Hawai'i Sept. 7 at Reser Stadium.

"I'm very excited to have another year," Doctor said. "Last year was bittersweet for me. I had a chance to learn from a coaching perspective and watch guys like Jabral (Johnson) and Rommel (Mageo) grow and I think from all of this it will make me a smarter player."

The Tulsa, Okla., native qualified for a medical hardship for the 2013 season by meeting several criteria, most notably that he did not play in more than four of the first six games of the year per NCAA rules.

The 2013 co-team captain has a team-leading 185 career tackles, including 17.5 for loss, and three interceptions. He is part of deep linebacker class that has eight returning lettermen for the '14 season.

"From a football standpoint, I'm very excited to have Michael back; he solidifies our outside linebacker depth," Riley said. "From a personal standpoint, Michael has meant a great deal to this team not only on the field, but off as a captain and a true leader. Having number 40 back in the lineup is a huge plus for the defense."

Doctor has met requirements for his bachelor's degree in human development and family studies, and is working towards a minor in sociology.

Doctor will be on the field when the team returns to spring practice March 31 for the 15-day session that culminates with the Spring Football Showcase May 3 at Reser Stadium.

