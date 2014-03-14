Blazers snap losing streak, defeat Pelicans in New Orleans - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers snap losing streak, defeat Pelicans in New Orleans

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 27 points, Nicolas Batum added 22 and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game skid while playing without All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 111-103 Friday night.

Wesley Matthews had 20 points for the Trail Blazers, who held out Aldridge with a back contusion.

Anthony Davis scored a career-high 36 points for New Orleans and Brian Roberts added 19. Tyreke Evans and Eric Gordon added 16 apiece after both missed one game because of illness.

Trailing 94-89 with less than six minutes to go in the game, Lillard went on a personal 7-0 run and his jumper with 4:15 remaining gave Portland the lead for good at 96-94.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

