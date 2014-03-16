Winterhawks end regular season with 54th win

Nic Petan scored the winning goal in a shootout as the Portland Winterhawks (54-13-2-3) finished the regular season with a 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips (39-23-7-3) Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in front of 8,861 fans.

Petan's goal came after each team had scored once through the first three rounds of the shootout, with Hawks netminder Adin Hill turning away Ivan Nokilishin's attempt in Everett's half of the fourth round to seal the victory.

Winterhawks captain Taylor Leier got Portland on the board first when he scored at the 9:04 mark of the first for a 1-0 lead. The Hawks made it a two-goal game at the 12:19 mark when Alex Schoenborn poked the puck past Everett goaltender Austin Lotz for a 2-0 advantage they took into the second.

Everett got within one 1:45 into the second when Dawson Leedahl scored on a power play to cut the Hawks' lead to 2-1, then scored the equalizer at the 7:25 mark on a goal by Josh Winquist to tie it at 2-2.

Portland regained the lead at the 11:47 mark when Brendan Leipsic carried the puck into the Everett zone, waited for an opening in the defense and found Petan at the side of the net for a tap-in and a 3-2 lead. The Silvertips tied it again at the 14:10 mark when a point shot from Matt Pufahl got through traffic and past Hawks goaltender Adin Hill to make it 3-3, which remained the score going into the third.

Everett took their first lead 5:24 into the third on Winquist's second of the night to put the visitors ahead 4-3. Portland tied it on a shorthanded goal from Leier at the 8:13 mark to set up overtime.

The Hawks dominated the extra frame, outshooting Everett 5-1, but neither team scored, setting up the shootout.

Derrick Pouliot scored on Portland's first attempt, and Winquist scored on Everett's second as they remained tied after the first three rounds. After Petan scored on the first shot of the fourth round, Portland goaltender Adin Hill turned away Ivan Nikolishin to seal the win.

Petan and Leier each finished with two points.

Before the game the team handed out its annual awards, with Nic Petan and Derrick Pouliot sharing the MVP Award. Pouliot also won the team's Defensive Player of the Year Award, and fellow defenseman Keoni Texeira won the Rookie of the Year Award. Team captain Taylor Leier won the inaugural Winterhawk Award, as voted on by the coaches, for the player who embodies character, leadership, heart and soul.

Dominic Turgeon took home the team's Award for Sportsmanship & Ability, while Josh Hanson and Ethan Price shared the Scholastic Player of the Year Award. Brendan Leipsic was the winner of the Booster Club's Most Popular Player Award.

Petan earned the leading scorer award, finishing the season with 113 points, second in the league and the second straight season he's topped the century mark.

The Hawks open the playoffs Friday at the Moda Center with Game1 of their first round series against the Vancouver Giants.

Courtesy Portland Winterhawks.

