Gunman still at large after New Copper Penny shooting

Portland police are looking for a man who fired a gun into the New Copper Penny night club in southeast Portland.

The shooting at 2 a.m. near 92nd Avenue and Foster Road injured 34-year-old Kyron Trevino, but it wasn't immediately clear whether Trevino was the intended target. Paramedics took him to a hospital and he's expected to recover.

Police said there was a disturbance inside the nightclub, and at one point, a crowd of people involved in that disturbance spilled outside.

Someone standing outside the club fired several rounds toward the crowd and Trevino was hit.

The shooter is described as black with a skinny build. He wore dark-colored pants and a light-colored top.

Several officers and a police K-9 unit searched the neighborhood for the gunman, but they didn't find anyone matching the suspect's description.

Though they arrested a man on outstanding warrants near the shooting scene, the shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information on the shooter's identity is asked to call 503-823-4106.

