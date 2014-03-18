Viral sensation Lux the Cat dropped off at animal shelter

"He's got kind of a history of violence," Lee Palmer told a 911 dispatcher. "He's kind of a violent cat already. But he's really bad right now."

While Lux is in the care of the animal shelter, the family has 24 hours to figure out if they really want to give up the cat for good.

After terrorizing his family and becoming a viral sensation, it appears Lux the cat may soon be up for adoption.

FOX 12 has confirmed with the Multnomah County Animal Shelter that Lux, the black and white cat, is now in their care. However, the kitty weighs in at a hefty 13 pounds, not the 22 pounds as reported by the cat's owners.

Teresa Barker and boyfriend Lee Palmer originally said they would not give up Lux, but instead seek therapy for the cat.

Lux's rise to fame came after his owners felt the need to call 911 on him.

Barker says the cat scratched her infant son after he pulled on his tail. Palmer then reportedly kicked the cat who went crazy with rage, forcing the family to take cover.

The family made the difficult decision Monday morning to send Lux to the shelter because of the whole ordeal, according to the shelter.

"There's no shame in saying, we're not making each other happy, let's do something positive about that," said Multnomah County Animal Care Tech Karen McGill.

"It sounds like we have a very shy cat, with a very high strung personality. He likes things to be very Zen and calm. Now there's tension in the family, because he's becoming more reactive. So he's now exhibiting what we call re-directive aggression."

In the meantime, they're getting him ready for a new home just in case.

"Honestly, I see no reason why he couldn't be successfully adopted into another home," said McGill.

The cat's owners did not want to officially comment on their decision to give Lux to the shelter saying that they are dealing with a "complex" situation.

The shelter expects the family's final decision sometime tomorrow.

