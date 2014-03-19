Firework explodes into WA man's stomach

A night of St. Patrick's Day fun ended in serious injury for a Washington man when family members said a faulty firework exploded on his stomach.

James Piccolo and his friends were lighting off some fireworks from his home in Brush Prairie on Sunday night.



His sister Aimee Turner tells us that he was shooting off mortar-style fireworks that you put in a tube, but one wasn't working properly.

"One of the fireworks malfunctioned and before he could toss it, it did explode into his stomach," said Turner. "He does remember and he says, 'I thought I was going to die.'"

Piccolo was rushed to the intensive care unit.

He had surgery Monday, and will have another surgery Wednesday.



His sister says the surgeon worked in war zones in the middle east, and compared Piccolo's injuries to those of soldiers hit by IEDs.

