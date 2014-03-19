'I did it' - Teen who admitted stabbing to Fox 12 sentenced to jail

An teenager who told a Fox 12 crew that he stabbed his roommate will spend six months in jail.

Emergency crews were called to the Commons at Timber Creek apartments on the 12000 block of Northwest Barnes Road at 3 a.m. Jan. 13 on the report of a stabbing.

The victim suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening.

While investigators were still at the scene, 18-year-old Cody Clarkson told a Fox 12 reporter what had happened.

"I did it," Clarkson said Jan. 13. "It was a big misunderstanding is all, just drinking, fighting, trying to get to sleep before I go to school. He was making a lot of noise, names got called and that's it."

Deputies said everyone involved was drunk and an argument got out of hand. Clarkson was not initially arrested, but a week or later he was booked in the Washington County Jail on the charge of fourth-degree assault.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to the lesser charge of second-degree attempted assault. Along with six months in jail, Clarkson was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol counseling.

