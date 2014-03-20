Oregon dismays medical pot shops with munchies ban

Hash brownies, space cakes and other pot-laced munchies won't be among the items allowed at Oregon medical marijuana dispensaries, state officials say, and that's drawn criticism from pot shop advocates.

The Oregon Health Authority released draft rules late Wednesday for medical pot dispensaries to follow when they open as early as next week under a new law.

Although medical marijuana will be available at the dispensaries, the agency wants to ban sweets containing the drug because they could be attractive to young people.

But dispensary advocates say patients who take the drug orally need the sweetened pot products. They say a little sugar helps the bitter medicine go down.

The rules could still change, but the agency wanted to have something in place when dispensaries begin getting their licenses.

