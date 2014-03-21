Trail Blazers beat Wizards 116-103 - KPTV - FOX 12

Trail Blazers beat Wizards 116-103

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Wesley Matthews had 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Washington Wizards 116-103 on Thursday night.

Damian Lillard added 23 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who are still playing without injured All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. Portland (45-24) remained in fifth place in the Western Conference with three victories in their last four games after a four-game losing streak.

The Wizards (35-33) have lost two straight to open four-game swing against the Western Conference while they vie for a playoff spot in the East to end a five-year absence.

John Wall had 24 points and 14 assists for Washington, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half.

