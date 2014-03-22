Man injured by shooting on Southeast Stark Street

Portland Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland. Detectives say a man in his late teens or early twenties was shot in the arm during a drive by shooting at Southeast 119th and Stark just before 7 P-M.

The victim was taken to Legacy Emanuel with a broken arm but is expected to survive. A bullet also hit a stop sign and the back of a nearby business.

Police initially detained three people but later released them because they may have been with the victim and ran when they heard gunshots.

No suspect information has been released and the Gang Enforcement Team has been called in to investigate.

Police have closed off traffic on Southeast Oak from 122nd to 118th.

