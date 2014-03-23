Winterhawks blank Giants, lead series 2-0

The Portland Winterhawks took a 2-0 series lead over the Vancouver Giants with a 3-0 Game 2 win Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 10,947 fans at the Moda Center.

Making his second career postseason start in net, Brendan Burke stopped all 15 shots he faced to backstop the Hawks to a 2-0 lead in their first round series.

Portland opened the scoring on a power play 16 minutes into the game when Oliver Bjorkstrand fed a cross-ice pass to Nic Petan, who fired a one-timer past Payton Lee for a 1-0 lead, the lone goal of the period.

The Hawks made it 2-0 at the 5:57 mark of the second when Alex Schoenborn collected a rebound in front of the Vancouver net and banged it past Lee for his first career playoff goal. Under two minutes later with Portland on a power play, Derrick Pouliot made a great pass through the neutral zone behind the Vancouver defense to spring Taylor Leier for a breakaway, who scored his first of the postseason for a 3-0 lead.

Neither team lit the lamp in the third period, as the Hawks went on to the 3-0 win.

Leier had two points in the win, as the Hawks scored two power play goals and were a perfect 4-4 on the penalty kill.

The series now shifts to Vancouver for Game 3 Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Pacific Coliseum.