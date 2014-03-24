Oregon State women advance in NCAA tourney, will play top seed S. Carolina

Sydney Wiese made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points, and ninth-seeded Oregon State ousted eighth-seeded Middle Tennessee State in a 55-36 win in the first round on Sunday.

Wiese put on a shooting display midway through the second half, hitting five 3s in a six-minute span when the Beavers (24-10) blew the game open. Wiese made 7 of 15 shots, had five rebounds and four assists.

She was the only Oregon State player in double figures, and the only player finding offense on a night scoring was hard to come by.

Middle Tennessee was held to a season low in points and lost in the first round of the tournament for the sixth straight year.

Ebony Rowe, the Conference USA player of the year, led Middle Tennessee (29-5) with 17 points, but shot 7 of 23.

The Blue Raiders couldn't overcome going scoreless the first five minutes and were playing catch-up from the very start.

For the Beavers, it was their first tournament win since 1995.

Oregon State will now take on the top seed in their region, South Carolina, on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

