Super Bowl MVP pays visit to victims of WA mudslide

Members of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders soccer team visited the community affected by the deadly Washington state mudslide.

About a dozen players turned out to show their support at a community center near the mudslide. They met with a crowd of more than 300 children, parents and other residents who live in the area.

Players signed autographs, posed for photos and tossed around footballs to bring smiles to the victims.

"It's tough to come around a tragic time like this, but to be able to offer a little bit of a release or a distraction from what's going on, I mean that's all you can do," said Malcolm Smith, the Seahawks linebacker who was named Super Bowl MVP earlier this year.

Sounders forward Kenny Cooper said he played pickup soccer with the kids.

One child, 10-year-old Jacob Spelman, wore an autographed bright green hat commemorating the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory as he spoke to reporters after the visit.

"I just feel like they care and that they would like it if we felt better and they came to help us," he said.

The mudslide struck the nearby mountainside community of Oso north of Seattle on March 22, killing more than 20 and leaving more than two dozen missing. It was one of the deadliest landslides in U.S. history.

The Seahawks are encouraging people to help out by donating to the American Red Cross.

