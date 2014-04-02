Salem man gets life in prison for shooting wife

A Salem man was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his wife, a Russian he met online and brought to Oregon.

David Eaton met his wife Elena Eaton via the Internet, and he traveled to Russia twice to meet her. She came to Oregon in 2010 and the couple married that same year.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office said the two were arguing about their pending divorce in November 2012 when David Eaton went to retrieve a gun from the bedroom.

He shot Elena Eaton four times as she stood in the hallway of their home on Heckart Lane Southeast.



Marion County deputies responded to the scene and found a knife in Elena Eaton's hand and a gun lying on the floor next to her body.

David Eaton initially said his wife came at him with a kitchen knife so he shot her in self-defense.

He later admitted to putting the knife in her hand after she was dead.

Detectives said Eaton also admitted to past incidents where he contemplated killing his wife, according to detectives, including a plan that involved poisoning her.

Marion County Judge Thomas Hart sentenced David Eaton on Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

