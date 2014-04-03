PIR's massive auto swap meet is underway - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The annual PIR Auto Swap kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday at PIR.

Gates open at 7 a.m. daily, with $5 admission and $10 for parking.

Visitors can bring their bicycle so they can cover as much ground as possible along the five miles of booths that fill every available space inside the road course at PIR.

For more information, visit http://portlandraceway.com/?/events/major_events.

