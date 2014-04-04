Watch FOX 12 news 24/7 - KPTV - FOX 12

Watch FOX 12 news 24/7

Watch FOX 12 news 24/7 -- just click this link!

Watch in real time on any smart phone, desktop or tablet when FOX 12 newscasts are live on the air.

When FOX 12 is not airing live news, you'll see a replay of our most recent newscast.

Android users, if you're unable to view the newscast, copy and paste this link into your browser: http://kptv.tv/Fox12live

We're live on the air at the following times:

Monday to Friday

  • Good Day Oregon: 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • The 5 O'clock News: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m
  • The 6 O'clock News: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The 8 O'clock News: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The 10 O'clock News: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • The 11 O'clock News: 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Good Day Oregon: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • The 10 O'clock News: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday

  • Good Day Oregon: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • The 10 O'clock News: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Oregon Sports Final: 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

