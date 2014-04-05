Winterhawks crush Royals in game 1

The Portland Winterhawks exploded for eight goals in Game 1 of their second round playoff series against the Victoria Royals and took the opener 8-2 in front of 6,152 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Hawks have won 12 in a row dating back to the regular season, and 33 of their last 34 games overall. The eight goals in Friday's Game 1 also matched the total Portland had in four regular season games between the two teams.

The Hawks struck first at the 8:53 mark of the first when Oliver Bjorkstrand and Chase De Leo raced out on a 2-on-1, with De Leo taking a feed from Bjorkstrand and putting the puck past Victoria netminder Patrik Polivka for a 1-0 lead. At the 13:15 mark Brendan Leipsic collected a puck in front of the Victoria net and fired it in for a 2-0 lead the Hawks took into the second.

There was a flurry of scoring to start the second, beginning when Leipsic and Nic Petan led a two-on-none into the Royals' zone with Petan burying the chance for a 3-0 advantage, leading the Royals to replace Polivka in net with Coleman Vollrath. Victoria got on the board 21 seconds later on a goal by Taylor Crunk to cut the Hawks' lead to 3-1.

Less than two minutes later Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on a power play for a 4-1 lead, and then at the 12:01 mark Matt Dumba fired a rocket past Vollrath as the Hawks extended their advantage to 5-1. Bjorkstrand struck again for his second of the game at the 16:22 mark for a 6-1 lead. Victoria's Brandon Magee got one back for the visitors to make it 6-2 heading into the third.

Midway through the third with the Hawks on a power play, Dumba made a sprawling play to keep the puck in the offensive zone, leading to Derrick Pouliot scoring for a 7-1 lead. Dumba then got on the scoresheet a second time just under a minute later for an 8-2 advantage that stood as the final.

Petan led the Hawks with four points, while Dumba, Leipsic, Bjorkstrand, Pouliot and Taylor Leier all had three points.

Brendan Burke earned the win in net with 25 saves on 27 shots. Polivka gave up three goals on 12 shots before being replaced, while Vollrath allowed five goals on 23 shots.

Portland was 3-10 on the power play and 5-6 on the penalty kill.

The two teams meet again tomorrow night for Game 2 at the Moda Center.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

