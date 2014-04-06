Winterhawks double up Royals, leads series 2-0

The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Victoria Royals 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in their second round playoff series Saturday in front of a raucous sold out crowd of 10,947 at the Moda Center.



Victoria got on the board early with a power play goal just over two minutes in when Steven Hodges redirected a shot from the point past Portland goaltender Brendan Burke for a 1-0 lead.



The lead was short-lived though, as the Hawks responded with a pair of goals just 15 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead. First Nic Petan took a loose puck at the bottom of the faceoff circle and fired it past Patrik Polivka to tie the game, followed on the next shift by a goal from Anton Cederholm, his first of the playoffs. Victoria tied it with 55 seconds to go on a power play goal by Austin Carroll for a 2-2 tie heading into the second.



Victoria broke the deadlock at the 7:36 mark of the second when Hodges scored his second of the night for a 3-2 lead, but like they did in the first Portland came right back with a pair of goals, both on the power play. First it was Derrick Pouliot firing a blast from the point past Polivka at the 10:08 mark, followed 1:37 later by Bjorkstrand making it 4-3, which remained the score going into the third.



Bjorkstrand struck again early in the third when he deflected a shot from the point past Polivka for a 5-3 Portland lead, and the Hawks rounded out the scoring with Pouliot getting his second of the night late in the third for the 6-3 win.



Pouliot, Bjorkstrand and Brendan Leipsic all finished with three points in the victory.



Brendan Burke earned the win in net with 22 saves on 25 shots. Polivka gave up six goals on 44 Portland shots. Both teams had two power play goals.



The series will continue Monday in Victoria with Game 3 set for 7 p.m.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

