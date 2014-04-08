President Obama will visit Washington mudslide

President Barack Obama plans to visit the scene of Washington state's landslide later this month.

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene says she talked with the president Tuesday about the Federal Emergency Management Agency's continued support as the area copes with the aftermath of last month's devastating slide.

The death toll rose to 34 people Tuesday, with the addition of one more person to the number of victims. The Snohomish County medical examiner's office says it's still working to identify four of the dead.

The county sheriff's office has said a dozen people remain missing from the March 22 slide that buried homes along the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River about 55 miles northeast of Seattle.

Obama's visit will happen April 22, and a statement from Gov. Jay Inslee's office said it will give the president "the opportunity to see first-hand the devastation wrought by the side as well as the incredible community spirit flourishing in Oso, Arlington and Darrington."

The White House said the president will meet with families, first responders and recovery workers.

"From the earliest days following the slide, the president has closely monitored events in the area and shown his concerns for the victims and their families," Inslee's office said.



