It's free ice cream day at Ben and Jerry's

Who's up for free ice cream?

Ben and Jerry's ice cream shops are ringing in Free Cone Day today, April 8.



At the 524 SW Yamhill St. shop in downtown Portland, Jerry Greenfield - a Ben and Jerry's founder - will join the celebration from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Community leaders and other notables like Timber Joey, Jerome Kersey and Antonio Harvey will also be in attendance at scoop shops on Yamhill Street and Mill Street.



Free cones will be served to the public from noon to 8 p.m.



Ben & Jerry's estimates it will hand out more than 1 million cones Tuesday. The co-founders of the company started their annual Free Cone Day decades ago as a way to thank the community.

The company suggests first checking if your local Ben & Jerry's shop is a participating shop by visiting the scoop shop locator on its website.



LINK: Scoop Shop Locator



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.