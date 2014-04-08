Family of former cheerleader accused of sex trafficking: 'We're in shock'

A former Lake Oswego High School cheerleader is accused of sex trafficking after police said she and her alleged pimp recruited one of her former underage classmates into prostitution.

The family of 19-year-old suspect Julia Haner said they had no idea.

Haner's grandmother, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 12 the family is in shock and is still trying to process the news of her arrest.

"She's just so young and never really been in any big trouble before," she said.

According to court documents, Haner recruited a 17-year-old girl into prostitution. Investigators said she had been on the same school bus with the girl in the past and contacted her on Facebook.

Administrators at Lake Oswego High School sent a letter home to parents about the situation this week and also called an emergency meeting with the cheerleading team.

They said the victim is not currently enrolled at the school.

Haner was a student at Lake Oswego High School in 2011-2012 and attended one class a day in 2012-2013. She was a cheerleader for the school and also participated on a completive cheer team outside of school.

"It's really a tragedy, because as a school, we really tried to embrace Julia and help her and support her through her transition into our school and just began to like her," said Cindy Schubert, Lake Oswego High School principal.

According to court documents, after the 17-year-old girl was taken into custody during a sting operation in March and returned to her family, Haner tried to recruit a 20-year-old she knew through cheerleading to work as a prostitute for her alleged pimp, 30-year-old Konrod Mason.

Mason and Haner were arraigned on federal indictments Monday afternoon. They are both charged with sex trafficking of a minor and transportation of a minor for prostitution.

A trial is currently scheduled for both of them in June.

"I am here for your and I love you just like all of us are," Haner's grandmother told FOX 12. "You know, we always stand with our own. We'll always be there for her and, you know, sometimes you get wakeup calls."

