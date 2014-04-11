NCAA rules Del Rio eligible for Beavers

Oregon State University Athletics officials were notified Friday by the NCAA that redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Del Rio has been granted immediate eligibility. Del Rio transferred to OSU in March from the University of Alabama, where he was a backup walkon quarterback for the Crimson Tide for the 2013 season.

The NCAA ruled that Del Rio's unique situation warranted relief from the football transfer rules that usually apply. He now has four years of playing eligibility remaining without an available redshirt year.

"We were thinking he would not be eligible for the year and were preparing for him for the following season," Beaver head coach Mike Riley said. "This is good news. It gives us one more guy in the mix immediately."

Del Rio was a three-star recruit out of Valor Christian High School in Highland Ranch, Colo., according to Rivals.com following the 2012 prep season. He was rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Colorado and the No. 27 pocket passer nationally by ESPN.com. Del Rio passed for 2,275 yards as a senior with 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions leading the Eagles to the Colorado 5A State Championship. He was named a first team all-state selection by the Denver Post. As a junior in 2011, he threw for 2,580 yards and 20 touchdowns at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

"I knew it was going to be yes or no so I was kind of on pins and needles," Del Rio said minutes after learning of the NCAA ruling while on the Beavers' practice field. "It's more relief than anything. I've been waiting for two months. I'm really excited."

Del Rio is in competition with sophomore Brent VanderVeen and redshirt freshman Kyle Kempt for the No. 2 spot at quarterback for the Beavers behind postseason honors candidate Sean Mannion.

He is the son of former NFL player, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

The Spring Football Showcase is scheduled for May 3 at Reser Stadium.

Release from Oregon State Beavers.

