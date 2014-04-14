Golden State's Curry scores 47, but Blazers still win in OT

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points, including the go-ahead jumper in overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Warriors 119-117 despite a season-high 47 points from Golden State's Stephen Curry.

Aldridge's jumper with 39.9 seconds to go gave the Blazers a 118-117 lead. Damian Lillard added a free throw for Portland before Andre Iguodala missed a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left and Wesley Matthews grabbed the rebound for the Blazers.

Matthews added 24 points for Portland, which has won four straight and eight of its past nine games.

Both teams are jockeying for final position in the Western Conference. Portland is in fifth place behind Houston and Golden State sits behind the Blazers in sixth.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.