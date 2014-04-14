9-year-old raises $20K for MS Society

There's still time to sign up for this Saturday's MS Walk at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Here's a link to register for the Walk.

http://walkorc.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=23369&pg=entry

You can also donate to help 9-year-old Claire raise money:



http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?px=4693746&fr_id=23369&pg=personal

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.