Highland Park Middle School fire causes $100K in damages

Flames erupted in a portable classroom at Highland Park Middle School in Beaverton on Tuesday morning.

FOX 12's helicopter showed flames shooting out of the roof of the building around 5:50 a.m.

Once Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews arrived, they were forced to deal with a number of power lines that came down around the building. About 25 to 30 firefighters responded to the one-alarm blaze.

Classes at Highland Park Middle School started at 9:05 a.m. -- that's the regular start time for the school, which is made up of students in grades six through eight.

The fire started in the attic above the suspended ceiling. Investigators have ruled the cause as undetermined.

It caused $100,000 in damages.

The portable classroom was being used to store chairs, file cabinets, props for drama class and other miscellaneous items.



