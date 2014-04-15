Ex-Oregon deputy charged with abusing 17-year-old

A 42-year-old former Lake County sheriff's deputy has been accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old Lakeview girl reported missing late last week

The Oregon State Police say the girl got in touch with authorities Sunday afternoon and was returned to her family.

Earlier this month, as an investigation began, Kenneth Turkle resigned from the sheriff's department.

On Friday, the girl was reported missing. She was last seen staying with a friend in Grants Pass and leaving with a man believed to be Turkle.

He surrendered Sunday morning in Lake County on charges of sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

The police said he made bail, and that evening he was re-arrested and jailed on new charges of custodial interference and tampering with a witness.

