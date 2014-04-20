Winterhawks even series with Rockets

The Portland Winterhawks evened the Western Conference Final against the Kelowna Rockets at 1-1 with a 5-3 win in Game 2 Saturday in Kelowna.

The Hawks nearly doubled Kelowna's shot total with 53 shots to 27 for the Rockets, including a 17-4 advantage in the third period.

The Rockets scored twice in the first period on power play goals 1:32 apart from Nick Merkley and Riley Stadel as they took a 2-0 lead into the second, but from there the Hawks took control.

Portland got on the board quickly in the second period as Dominic Turgeon scored 24 seconds into the frame to cut the deficit to 2-1. But just 1:09 later Madison Bowey scored for the Rockets as they regained a two-goal lead, making it 3-1. The Hawks then made a goaltending change, replacing starter Brendan Burke with Corbin Boes.

Portland went on to dominate the rest of the period, as they got back within one when Nic Petan scored a power play goal midway through the frame to cut Kelowna's lead to 3-2. Portland then jumped out to a lead when Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brendan Leipsic scored 13 seconds apart for a 4-3 lead for the Hawks, which remained the score going into the third. Portland peppered the Rockets with 24 shots in the second period.

At the 8:45 mark of the third, Hawks forward Alex Schoenborn found a sliver of daylight from a bad angle and beat netminder Jordon Cooke for a 5-3 lead, which stood as the final.

Petan finished with three points on a goal and two assists, while Schoenborn had two helpers.

The series comes back to Portland now with Game 3 Tuesday at the Moda Center at 7 p.m.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

