Woman facing murder charge after body found at southern OR campsite

Oregon State Police say a 38-year-old woman has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a man whose remains were found recently at a remote campsite in the Sunny Valley area of southern Oregon.

Lt. Gregg Hastings says the victim has not yet been identified but investigators believe it's a man in his mid-30s. The Oregon state medical examiner's office is working to confirm identification and notify relatives.

Police say Jacquelyn Kelly Novack of the southern Oregon town of Murphy was indicted April 18 by a Josephine County grand jury on charges of murder, evidence tampering and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hastings say state police detectives began investigating after Grants Pass authorities passed along information about a missing person believed to be dead. Police say Novack was identified as a suspect and arrested April 9 in Eugene on an unrelated warrant. Investigators soon found the campsite and human remains.

