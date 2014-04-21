Court docs: Crime spree led up to shooting of police officer, K-9

A weekslong crime spree that ended with the shooting of a Portland Police officer and a police K-9 started as an attempt "to obtain ‘revenue' and ‘capital' to get a start in life," according to court documents.

Paul-Alan Ropp, Steven Young and Jamaell Riley appeared in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon to face charges stemming from the alleged crime spree. The suspects were arrested after crashing their SUV after police tried to pull them over following a burglary at a police supply store last week.

Ropp is accused of shooting Ofc. Jeff Dorn and his K-9, Mick, with an assault rifle after running from the crash scene. He wore a suicide-prevention smock and a bandage was visible on the right side of his head during his court appearance.

Riley, appearing via video arraignment, sat in a wheelchair. His arm appeared to be in a sling.

Young waved at people sitting in the courtroom as he walked in for his second court appearance to face additional charges.

Several of Ropp's relatives attended the arraignment.

"We're grieving, we're mourning. It's affected our whole family," said a woman who identified herself as Ropp's aunt, but did not give her name. "This is 360 degrees away from who we know."

She said the family is sorry about what happened to Dorn.

"We've been praying for him. We don't know what happened. We're as in the dark as everybody else."

According to court documents, Young told detectives Ropp started talking about "an easy way to make money by choosing targets to steal from."

Young and Ropp, who grew up in The Dalles, invited Ropp's Portland State University classmate to join them, court documents said.

The three broke into Comcast vehicles and stole uniforms and other items, court documents said. The trio also planned to rob employees at a T-Mobile store, but abandoned their plans when potential witnesses showed up, according to court documents.

Potential witnesses also foiled their plans to kidnap the owner of a downtown Portland precious medals show, documents said. The suspects waited for the owner in a parking garage on southwest Washington street and allegedly set off smoke bombs to create a diversion. But when the man left the elevator, they noticed a family with him and decided to abort the plan, the affidavit said.

"You see a lot of unusual things in the downtown area, but we don't expect that kind of coordinated crime event," said John James, who works at a nearby business and remembers seeing smoke from the smoke bombs. "Anything like that going on is pretty disturbing to the community."



The crime spree ended April 16, after the trio burglarized Blumethal's, a police supply store, said police.

Officers found two homemade explosive devices inside their SUV after the crash, according to court documents.

Ropp is charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a firearm, assault of a law enforcement animal, aggravated animal abuse, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, unlawful possession of a destructive device, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and theft.

He entered a not guilty plea.

Riley entered a not guilty plea to charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a destructive device.

Young was arraigned on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a destructive device. During his first court appearance, he was arraigned on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, attempted robbery, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

