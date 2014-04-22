Cold case arrest: Man charged with murder for 1995 shooting death

Cold Case detectives have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to an 18-year-old homicide investigation in southeast Portland.

Danny Conner, 48, was arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Jail on Tuesday.

He is accused of killing Darrin Ezell, 24, in an apartment on the 9300 block of Southeast Ramona Street on the morning of Dec. 20, 1995.

Police did not release any details Tuesday night about what led them to connect Conner to the case, citing the active investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503-823-0266 or meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.

The Cold Case Homicide Unit reviews unsolved murders in the Portland area and, since its inception in 2004, has reviewed approximately 250 homicide cases and solved more than 40. More information: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/35696.

