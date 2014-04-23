Dine Around Vancouver will support Oso mudslide survivors - KPTV - FOX 12

Dine Around Vancouver will support Oso mudslide survivors

SSgt. Michael Cohan found this tattered American flag in the debris of the Washington mudslide. (Photo: Washington National Guard) SSgt. Michael Cohan found this tattered American flag in the debris of the Washington mudslide. (Photo: Washington National Guard)
Vancouver chefs are doing what they can to support families affected by the horrific mudslide in Oso, WA.

Dine Around Vancouver to Support Oso Relief will be held on Wednesday, April 23, at a number of Vancouver restaurants.

The following Vancouver restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the American Red Cross to help landslide survivors:

  • Brewed
  • Charlies Bistro
  • Main Event
  • Niche Wine & Art
  • Rosemary Café
  • South Pacific Restaurant & Bar
  • The Mighty Bowl
  • Tommy O's Pacific Rim Bistro
  • Top Shelf Lounge
  • Willem's on Main

Chef-owner Willem Paul Klitsie of Willem's on Main in downtown Vancouver organized the fundraising event.

