Dine Around Vancouver will support Oso mudslide survivors

SSgt. Michael Cohan found this tattered American flag in the debris of the Washington mudslide. (Photo: Washington National Guard)

Vancouver chefs are doing what they can to support families affected by the horrific mudslide in Oso, WA.

Dine Around Vancouver to Support Oso Relief will be held on Wednesday, April 23, at a number of Vancouver restaurants.

The following Vancouver restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the American Red Cross to help landslide survivors:

Brewed

Charlies Bistro

Main Event

Niche Wine & Art

Rosemary Café

South Pacific Restaurant & Bar

The Mighty Bowl

Tommy O's Pacific Rim Bistro

Top Shelf Lounge

Willem's on Main

Chef-owner Willem Paul Klitsie of Willem's on Main in downtown Vancouver organized the fundraising event.

