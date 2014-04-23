Lockout lifted at Glencoe High School after suspicious person report

Glencoe High School in Hillsboro was put in a lockout Wednesday afternoon.

The school district initially said there were reports of a suspicious person outside the school. Hillsboro police then said officers were checking the area based on a rumor about a student who possibly had a gun.

After lifting the lockout at around 4 p.m., investigators provided more details about what happened.

Police said a Glencoe student reported seeing another teen with a possible weapon about two blocks from campus at 2:30 p.m. It was not confirmed if the student reported seeing a gun.



The student thought the other teen was walking toward the school, so he notified staff members, who called 911.

Police searched the entire building, but found no signs of a teen with a weapon or any threats made to anyone at the school.

Police said the reporting student was serious about what he thought he saw and is not believed to have made the story up.

The Hillsboro School District reported Evergreen Middle School was also put in a lockout, but police said no other schools were searched in relation to this investigation.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.