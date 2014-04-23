David Pedersen pleads guilty in deadly white supremacist spree - KPTV - FOX 12

David Pedersen pleads guilty in deadly white supremacist crime spree

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A white supremacist whose Pacific Northwest crime rampage claimed four lives in 2011 has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Court-appointed attorney Richard Wolf said Wednesday that David "Joey" Pedersen pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking resulting in death - one for Oregon teenager Cody Myers and the other for Reginald Clark of California.

Pedersen is to be sentenced at an August hearing to life in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty in state court to murder in the slaying of his father and stepmother in Everett, Wash.

His girlfriend, Holly Grigsby, pleaded guilty to federal charges last month and will receive a life sentence.

