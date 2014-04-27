Winterhawks vs. Edmonton again for WHL Finals

The Winterhawks have qualified for their fourth consecutive Western Hockey League championship series, and for the third straight season they'll meet the Edmonton Oil Kings in a series that begins next Saturday.

The Oil Kings knocked off the Medicine Hat Tigers Saturday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Championship setting up the third straight meeting in the Final between the Hawks and Oil Kings.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now at Winterhawks.com, and beginning Monday morning at 9 a.m. will be available in person at the Rose Quarter box office and the Winterhawks' ticket office inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The schedule for the series is as follows (all times Pacific):





Game 1: Saturday, May 3 at Portland (Moda Center), 7 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, May 4 at Portland (Moda Center), 5 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, May 6 at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, May 7 at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, May 9 at Portland (Venue TBA), 7 p.m.

Game 6*: Sunday, May 11 at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Game 7*: Monday, May 12 at Portland (Venue TBA), 7 p.m.

*If necessary



Last season, the Winterhawks defeated the Oil Kings in six games to capture their third Ed Chynoweth Cup. In 2012, Edmonton defeated Portland in seven games to claim the championship.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

