Fry cooks Ducks, Beavers sweep Civil War

Junior lefty Jace Fry pitched eight innings of one-hit baseball and struck out a career-high 11 to lead Oregon State to a 7-1 victory over Oregon at Goss Stadium on Sunday, giving the Beavers a sweep of their Pacific-12 Conference series.

The only safely hit ball off Fry (8-1) was a clean single to left field by Austin Grebeck, the second batter of the game. Fry fanned seven of Oregon's nine starters at least once and broke his old career high of 10 strikeouts, set on March 8 in his no-hitter against Northern Illinois, by fanning Aaron Payne in the seventh inning.

Brandon Jackson finished with a 1-2-3 ninth. Oregon's only run on Sunday was unearned; for the weekend, Beaver pitchers gave up just four runs and 10 hits, combined for 24 strikeouts, and posted a 1.00 ERA. They did not allow more than one run in any inning and held the top four hitters in Oregon's lineup to an .059 (2-34) average and one run.

OSU (31-8 overall, 14-4 Pac-12) remained in first place in the Pac-12, percentage points ahead of Washington, which has played three more conference games.

The Beavers jumped to a 1-0 lead on a solo homer by left fielder Michael Conforto in the first inning and they never looked back in handing Oregon its fifth straight loss in the Civil War series. They added three more in the second for a 4-0 advantage, another in the third for a 5-0 cushion and their final two in the sixth for the final margin.

Conforto drove in two runs to raise his season total to 44, second on the team to right fielder Dylan Davis (47). Designated hitter Michael Howard singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run; shortstop Trever Morrison singled twice and drove in a run and catcher Logan Ice had two RBIs.

The Beavers have now won five games in a row against the Ducks (31-13, 10-8 Pac-12) over the past two seasons. OSU has won four straight overall, six of its last seven and 11 of its last 13.

The crowd of 3,122 raised the season total to 46,075 in 17 openings, an average of 2,710 per date. The Beavers have drawn 2,032 or more fans to every game.

The Beavers resume Pac-12 play at 7 p.m. Friday in the opener of a three-game series against California at Evans Diamond in Berkeley. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Saturday; the finale starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Release from OSU Athletics.

