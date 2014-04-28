Man brings gun to Vancouver medical office

A man who carried a rifle into a Vancouver mental health clinic caused everyone in the building to flee Monday as Clark County sheriff's deputies responded.

Sgt. Duncan Hoss says no shots were fired and nobody was hurt.

The 40-year-old Vancouver-area man told a doctor who remained to talk with him that he intended for police to kill him.

Hoss says the doctor left and negotiators talked the man into surrendering.

The incident began about 10 a.m. at the University Plaza building at Salmon Creek and was over in less than an hour.

Hoss says the man is known to the doctor, but it's unknown why he went to the clinic or what he wanted to talk about.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

