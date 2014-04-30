Albany care package center set to close on Wednesday

A center in Albany that creates and sends letters and care packages to members of the armed forces currently serving around the world is scheduled to close on Wednesday, the branch's director said.



The Oregon/Washington branch of a nonprofit organization called Give 2 The Troops will shut its doors on Wednesday night. The center is one of only two in the country, the branch's director said. The other branch is in Connecticut.

Volunteers ship letters and care packages every month to all branches of the military, the branch's director said. Every large box is customized to fit the needs of each unit, she added.



Branch director Sharon Crary said she found out about six weeks ago that her branch would have to close. She said the problem isn't a lack of requests, supplies or volunteers to put the care packages together. The closure is due to the fact that not enough financial donations are coming in to get the care packages shipped to where they need to go, she added.



"There are guys that are on their fifth and sixth deployment, you know? They're still serving. And that is part of why I find it hard to quit. They're still doing their job. How can I set that aside?" Crary asked.



For now, Crary said she hopes to do enough fundraising so that she can send care packages out through the organization's only other branch in Connecticut. She said if enough money is donated, it is possible that a satellite branch could reopen in Oregon later this year. About $200,000 is needed to keep the branch going for a full year, she said.

