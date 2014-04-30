I-5 offramp reopens in Lake Oswego following semi crash

A semi truck tipped over on the ramp from Interstate 5 northbound to Kruse Way in Lake Oswego on Tuesday morning.



All lanes of the offramp were closed and drivers were told to use an alternate route during the morning commute.



The semi was righted by a towing company around 6 a.m., and then removed around 6:30 a.m. The offramp reopened later in the morning commute.

No injuries were reported in the crash.



