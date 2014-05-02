Race for the Cure sign-up event Saturday in downtown Portland

You're invited to a Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure sign-up event Saturday.

It's at Columbia Sportswear's downtown Portland store, 911 S.W. Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will receive a Columbia water bottle, a 20 percent off in-store coupon and have the chance to enter to win one of two Columbia Treadlite 22L backpacks.

The Susan G. Komen of Oregon and SW Washington Race for the Cure is Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014.

More information: www.komenoregon.org.

