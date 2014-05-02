Race for the Cure sign-up event Saturday in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Race for the Cure sign-up event Saturday in downtown Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

You're invited to a Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure sign-up event Saturday.

It's at Columbia Sportswear's downtown Portland store, 911 S.W. Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will receive a Columbia water bottle, a 20 percent off in-store coupon and have the chance to enter to win one of two Columbia Treadlite 22L backpacks.

The Susan G. Komen of Oregon and SW Washington Race for the Cure is Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014.

More information: www.komenoregon.org.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.