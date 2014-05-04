Winterhawks grease up Oil Kings in Game One

The Portland Winterhawks opened the 2014 WHL Final with a 5-2 win in Game 1 Saturday at the Moda Center in front of a sold out crowd of 10,947.

The Hawks struck first just 2:50 into the game when Keegan Iverson got behind the defense and banged a rebound past goaltender Tristan Jarry for the early 1-0 lead. Portland then scored twice in a minute later in the period, first when Paul Bittner scored at the 18:07 mark, followed by Chase De Leo tucking one under Jarry with 56.5 seconds to play in the first to make it 3-0 after one.

The Oil Kings got back in the game with two goals in the first 2:20 of the second period, first from Brett Pollock 20 seconds into the period followed by Henrik Samuelsson, as they cut the Hawks' lead to 3-2.

It remained a one-goal game as the Portland applied pressure throughout the period, finally breaking through with 37 seconds left when Mathew Dumba fired a one-timer on a 4-on-3 power play past Jarry for a 4-2 lead the Hawks took into the third.

Portland regained the three-goal lead 3:41 into the third when Bittner scored his second of the game on a shot from above the left faceoff circle that Jarry couldn't handle, making it 5-2, which remained as the final.

Nic Petan had three assists in the win, while Derrick Pouliot added a pair of helpers.

Corbin Boes earned the win in net with 31 saves on 33 shots. Jarry took the loss with five goals allowed on 36 Portland shots.

The Hawks were 1-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-4 on the penalty kill.

The two teams are back in action Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Moda Center for Game 2.

