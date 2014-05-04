Winterhawks halfway to repeating as WHL Champs

The Portland Winterhawks won Game 2 of the WHL Championship 3-1 over the Edmonton Oil Kings, taking a 2-0 series lead Sunday at the Moda Center in front of 10,645 fans.



The Hawks burst out of the gates with a pair of goals in the first 3:14 of the game, with Chase De Leo and Brendan Leipsic striking quickly for an early 2-0 lead. Leipsic returned to the lineup after sitting out the first game of the series due to a suspension.



It remained 2-0 until the 4:32 mark of the second, when Paul Bittner scored from the left faceoff circle for his third goal in two games in this series and a 3-0 Portland advantage they took into the third.



Henrik Samuelsson scored to get Edmonton on the board with a power play goal at the 13:32 mark of the third, but the Hawks slammed the door from there to finish with the win and the 2-0 series lead.



Corbin Boes was terrific in net for Portland, with 28 saves on 29 shots. Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on 32 shots.



Bittner and Leipsic finished with two points apiece.



The series now shifts to Edmonton for Game 3 Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

