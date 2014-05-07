Police search for man who robbed Palm Beach Tan in Tualatin

Police are looking for a man who robbed a tanning salon at knife point on May 5.





It happened at about 8:50 p.m. at Palm Beach Tan on Southwest Hazelfern Road. An employee told police that the man had a 4-inch knife with an orange handle, and he was able to get away with about $300 in cash.





Witnesses told police that there was another man waiting outside, and that the two of them ran off together. Police and a K-9 unit searched the area, but didn't find either of the men.





The man who robbed the salon is described as white and in his 20s with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a dark-colored, puffy jacket and a dark-colored baseball cap with a Gothic-style "E" embroidered on the front. The employee also said the man had noticeable bruising on the left side of his jaw and that he mumbled while he spoke.





Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Tualatin police at 503-691-4842.

