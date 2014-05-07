Falcon rescued from rooftop netting at North Plains company

Firefighters worked with volunteers from the Portland Audubon Society to rescue a trapped falcon at an Oregon concrete company on Wednesday.

The female American Kestrel was tangled in netting used to hold insulation in place on a roof in North Plains, Oregon.

Firefighters from Washington County Fire District 2 and the Hillsboro Fire Department helped with the rescue.

The bird is about the size and shape of a Mourning Dove. The American Kestrel is North America's smallest falcon.

A workman at the Arcis Corp. says a pair of Kestrels has been nesting in the same location for the past three years.

The volunteers determined the Kestrel was uninjured but exhausted from about three to four hours that it was trapped in the netting.

They hope to release her in the same location tomorrow.

