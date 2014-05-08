Oregon Public House celebrating year of charity giving

Oregon Public House -- Portland's non-profit brew pub -- is celebrating its one-year anniversary May 10.

There will be events all day with live music at 7 p.m. and new charities revealed at 8 p.m.

Oregon Public House is located at 700 NE Dekum St. in Portland.



For more information, visit oregonpublichouse.com.



