I Love My Mom Because ... - KPTV - FOX 12

Video

I Love My Mom Because ...

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

FOX 12 visited students from two Portland-area elementary schools this week to help them wish their mothers a Happy Mother's Day.

We asked students at Bethany Elementary School and Rieke Elementary School to tell us why they love their mothers.

Here's what they had to say. Happy Mother's Day moms!

VIDEO: I Love My Mom Because...

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.