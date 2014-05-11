Winterhawks force game 7

Keegan Iverson scored the overtime winner as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-5 to force a Game 7 tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Hawks twice overcame three-goal deficits, including three goals in the third period, as they picked up in the incredible win.

The Oil Kings opened with a pair of goals from Henrik Samuelsson to open the game, first on a power play at the 4:48 mark, then at the 6:14 mark to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead. With under a minute to go in the period, Edgars Kulda scored to give the Oil Kings a 3-0 lead going into the third.

Portland opened the second period with Brendan Burke replacing starter Corbin Boes in net, and they got on the board 3:25 into the frame on a 5-on-3 power play when Matt Dumba fired a rocket from the point that beat Edmonton netminder Tristan Jarry over the shoulder to cut the deficit to 3-1. They got within one at the 13:12 mark when Anton Cederholm beat Jarry to make it a 3-2 game.

However, 45 seconds after Cederholm's goal Curtis Lazar scored to give the Oil Kings a 4-2 lead, followed 49 seconds after that by a Kulda's second of the game to give Edmonton a 5-2 lead they took into the third.

Early in the third with Portland on a power play, Dumba scored again from the point at the 2:57 mark as he brought the Hawks back within two, 5-3. Portland made it a one-goal game when Keoni Texeira went hard to the net and banged it in at the 6:09 mark to bring the Hawks within one at 5-4. Portland tied it when Derrick Pouliot scored at the 11:14 mark to set up the extra frame.

Just over seven minutes into overtime, Iverson tipped a shot past Jarry to set off a wild celebration and force tomorrow's Game 7.

Five of the Hawks' six goals came from defensemen, and the team was 2-5 on the power play.